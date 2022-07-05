PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is urging the public to be cautious when operating all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) after a man suffered major injuries in a crash on Saturday.

On July 2, officers responded to an accident at 8705 Sinaloa Drive after a man crashed an ATV into a concrete/brick home, a release by Pharr PD stated.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Julio Flores sustained major injuries in the crash, including a gash on his face from his eye to upper lip. He was transported to a local hospital.

A 12-year-old boy was a passenger on the vehicle at the time of the accident. The child did not suffer any major injuries, police stated.

An investigation revealed that the ATV was travelling between 17 and 18 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

“A City of Pharr Ordinance prohibits anyone from operating an ATV on public roadways,” the release stated.

A violation could result in a class C misdemeanor, and a fine of $500.