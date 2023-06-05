BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred this morning.

At 9:30 a.m. a silver Ford Edge struck a 24-year-old man that was crossing the street, according to police.

Investigators talked to the driver and several witnesses who said the Ford Edge was traveling eastbound on Boca Chica when a man crossed the street. Officers say the driver told them they attempted to brake but due to the wet road conditions, the car could not come to an immediate stop.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified at Marcos Antonio Cisneros, according to police.