BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department wants to get to the root of recent thefts by learning the identity and location of a man they allege stole plants from someone’s front yard.

Between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m., on Sunday and Tuesday, the man was caught on a Ring doorbell camera stealing plants, police said. In one instance, video shows the man pulling a plant out of the ground with his hands and then taking it to a vehicle, an SUV, to drive away.

On Nov. 15, the man came back to the same residence to take the palm tree on the right side of the house, police allege. This time he brought a shovel, the video shows.

Brownsville Police Department

He is observed taking the small tree into his SUV and driving away.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at (956) 546-8477.

Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.