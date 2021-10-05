Man steals car at Harlingen gas station, arrested two days later

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roberto Gonzalez (source: Harlingen Police Department)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man after they say he stole a vehicle at a gas station and then fled on foot when approached by officers.

According to a release, a man left his 2006 Ford Explorer unattended at a gas station in Harlingen on Saturday at 8:12 a.m.

One minute later, a man entered the Ford Explorer and drove off with the vehicle, which police valued at $2 thousand.

Harlingen police spotted the vehicle two days later on Monday at 3 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused and attempted to evade police.

After a short pursuit, the man exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Harlingen police located the man a few minutes later hiding in a backyard.

Roberto Gonzalez, 29, was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

Gonzalez was given a $7 thousand bond for these charges.

This case is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories