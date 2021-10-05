Man steals car at Harlingen gas station, arrested two days later

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man after they say he stole a vehicle at a gas station and then fled on foot when approached by officers.

According to a release, a man left his 2006 Ford Explorer unattended at a gas station in Harlingen on Saturday at 8:12 a.m.

One minute later, a man entered the Ford Explorer and drove off with the vehicle, which police valued at $2 thousand.

Harlingen police spotted the vehicle two days later on Monday at 3 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused and attempted to evade police.

After a short pursuit, the man exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Harlingen police located the man a few minutes later hiding in a backyard.

Roberto Gonzalez, 29, was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

Gonzalez was given a $7 thousand bond for these charges.

This case is under further investigation.