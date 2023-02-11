WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in rural Weslaco after Hidalgo County authorities say a man was shot late last night.

According to a social media post from Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Esperanza Street where they found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

“Deputies began live saving measures which were unsuccessful,” Guerra said in the post. “Witnesses have identified a suspect.”

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Details on this case are limited.