Man shot by Edcouch police after robbing Dollar General arrested on assault charge

EDCOUCH, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody after they say an assault on an officer took place in Edcouch on Sunday.

Jose Gonzalez Sisa, 19, was arrested Sunday after officials say he brandished a knife at an Edcouch police officer before being shot by the officer.

The incident started on Sunday at 8:13 a.m. when officers were called to an Edcouch Dollar General in reference to a burglary.

Officers tracked down Gonzalez and when confronted, the man brandished a knife.

Investigators say the police officer made multiple attempts to get Gonzalez to drop the weapon, but he refused to do so.

The officer then fired multiple shots at Gonzalez and struck his abdomen.

Gonzalez was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for his wounds.

He was later transported to the Hidalgo County Jail where he was given a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. He remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.