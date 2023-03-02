SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting at a vehicle with children inside, documents indicate.

Marc Anthony Garcia was arrested on Feb. 14 on four counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

On Feb. 9, authorities responded to the area of Eldora and Raul Longoria Road in reference of a drive-by shooting.

San Juan Communications notified authorities that a tan Chevrolet Tahoe shot at a red Audi passenger car five times and left East on Eldora road, an affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

Police arrived at 2900 block of North Raul Longoria Road where the shooting occurred and found four spent brass .45 caliber casings in the middle of the road.

Investigators proceeded to contact the reporting party, who said her husband was driving the red Audi with their two children in the backseat when the driver of a tan Chevrolet Tahoe pointed a black handgun and shot towards them.

On Feb. 13, Garcia was identified as the driver of the Tahoe and the man who shot the gun.

The responding party agreed to file charges against Garcia.

Garcia was arrested and was issued a bond totaling $400,000, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.