BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting at his brother-in-law, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edward Covarrubias, 32, was arrested on Thursday, June 8 on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at Paso Road in the Brownsville area. Dispatchers told deputies the victim was in a fight his brother-in-law, he identified as Covarrubias, and was shot at.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found two spent casings on the road and blood on the floor that led to the driveway, Cameron County deputies said.

“Due to the nature of the call, the deputies made entry to the residence where the blood was located and inside the residence Edward Covarrubias was detained,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

During the investigation, authorities gathered witness statements that verified the victim’s claim of a shooting.

The victim was later found with a laceration on his head due to the fight he had with Covarrubias and had no gunshot wounds, the release stated.

“Covarrubias admitted to owning a gun and to shooting up to the air to scare his brother-in-law,” Garza said.

Cameron County Investigators took the gun and casings as evidence.

Covarrubias was arrested and booked to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.