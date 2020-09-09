Man shot and arrested in Pharr after police say he struck officer with vehicle

UPDATE: Officials have identified the suspect in this incident.

Police have identified Hector A. Garza, 44, as the suspect in this case.

Garza was wanted for a warrant from a burglary of a building charge.

McAllen Police Department officers responded to a car wash at Cage Road and Hall acres and approached Garza’s vehicle.

When officers attempted to arrest Garza, police state he drove in reverse and then forward at high speed.

According to police, the suspect pinned the officer against the wall with his vehicle’s door, dragging the officer.

While fleeing, the second officer at the scene fired gunshots at the suspect, striking him in his right upper shoulder.

The suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested by the Pharr Police Department.

Authorities transported Garza to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. Officals describe his injuries as “non-life threatening.”

Officer Jose L. Garcia, the officer injured in the incident, suffered severe injuries to his left hand, left arm, and left shoulder.

The Pharr Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety will handle the investigation.

