BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was injured after a fight escalated into a shooting Sunday at a gas station in Brownsville, police said.

Brownsville police told ValleyCentral, two men and a woman in a truck were chased by a man in a white Nissan and both vehicles stopped at the Stripes at Alton Gloor and Stagecoach Trail shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The man in the Nissan started to confront the woman and then a fight started, involving the two men in the truck and the man from the Nissan, police said.

The man got a gun from the Nissan and shot one of the other men in the abdomen, police said.

Authorities responded to a call at 5 p.m. regarding a person with a gun and fight in progress but officers found none of them there when they arrived at the scene, police told ValleyCentral.

A vehicle matching the description of the the truck was reproted at the Valley Regional Emergency Room. When an officer approached the truck, the woman and man told officers their friend had been shot, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.