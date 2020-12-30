Man shot after attempting to enter U.S. illegally, CBP says

PROGRESO, Texas (KVEO)-A man was shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agent following a smuggling attempt on Tuesday around noon.

According to a news release, the incident took place on east of the Progreso Port of Entry.

The agent was responding to a report of multiple people crossing the border illegally. Officials say an incident occurred while the agent was attempting to apprehend two people, causing the agent to discharged his weapon.

The man, a Mexican national, sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released into DHS custody for processing and further investigation.

The agent was not injured, according to CBP. The incident is currently under review by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility. 

