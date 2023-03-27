BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who they allege shot and killed a man after he tried to kick him out of a house party.

Jose Garcia Escamilla was arrested on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest on foot and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, according to Brownsville police.

At 6:27 a.m. Sunday at the 100 block of Meadow lane, Escamilla was at a party when the owner, 34-year-old Jose Dominguez, asked him to leave, police say. Escamilla refused to leave and the two began to argue. Escamilla then shot the owner in the stomach, a release stated.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said Escamilla began pointing the gun at other people before a bystander managed to take the gun away from him. He fled shortly after.

Police were able to locate Escamilla at the 100 block of Langan Court. He later got out of the vehicle and attempted to run inside a residence but was arrested by police, authorities say.

Escamilla was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned Monday. His bond is set at $2,175,000.