HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man accused of killing another man during an argument will soon face trial.

Juan Pablo Alonzo, 41, is facing a murder charge for the death of Jose Ozul, 25, in Alamo. He is set for trial on March 21.

Police say the two men shot at each other on April 22, 2020, on Laura Drive in Alamo during an argument.

Both men were taken to the hospital after the incident. Ozul was later pronounced dead. Alonzo, meanwhile, suffered injuries to his arm and leg but was arrested shortly after his hospital release on April 25, 2020.

Alonzo was charged with murder and given a $100 thousand bond. He posted the bond and was released from jail on April 30, 2020.

In September 2020, Alonzo was indicted for the charge. He subsequently pleaded not guilty.

He will now face trial for the charge in March 2022.