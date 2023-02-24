CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for transporting undocumented migrants, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Bryan Tanner, 40 of San Antonio, pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2022, to a Sept. 8 encounter with law enforcement. On that day Tanner approached the Border Patrol checkpoint in Sarita and “appeared nervous,” according to a release from Hamdani’s office.

The release states Tanner could not answer agents questions and attempted to flee the checkpoint but was detained.

Subsequently, his vehicle was checked and three people were found hiding in his sweltering truck, two of which had been in the truck for over three hours. The temperature inside the vehicle was 99 degrees.

A nine-millimeter handgun was also found stashed between the driver’s seat and the center console of the car.

On Wednesday, Tanner was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by an immediate three years of supervised release.

The judge in the sentencing noted the dangerousness of the offense and considered Tanner’s previous criminal history which includes prior convictions for possession and distribution of a controlled substance, the release stated.

Tanner will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined at a later date.