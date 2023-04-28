PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was sentenced to federal prison after a failed smuggling attempt involving children, authorities announced.

Medardo Cano, 46, was ordered to serve a year and a half in federal prison immediately followed by three years of supervised release, a release from the United States Attorney’s Office stated.

Cano pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle the undocumented children on Feb. 15.

In delivering the sentence the judge noted the seriousness of the offense and expressed her concerns that Cano had no way to verify the minors would be reunited with family had the smuggling attempt been successful.

“Do not hire smugglers to transport your children,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani stated. “You may never know where they took them or the degree of danger associated with the trip. Do not place your child’s life in the hands of criminals.”

On Dec. 7, 2022, Cano attempted to smuggle two children from Mexico at the Pharr Port of Entry.

He presented fraudulent Texas birth certificates on behalf of the minors. The investigation revealed the minor children were undocumented.

Cano later admitted he was hired to transport the children to the United States and knew the birth certificates were fraudulent.

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.