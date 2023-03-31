Amadeo Torres of Lubbock pleaded guilty Wednesday to production of child pornography.

LA GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for smuggling over 400 pounds of marijuana into the United States, documents reveal.

Alejandro Torrez was arrested on Sept. 16, 2022, by U.S. Border Patrol after agents observed two cars park near the Rio Grande and prepare bundles of suspected drugs from Mexico, a criminal complaint stated.

Agents then saw a silver Ford Expedition, driven by Torrez, traveling at a high rate of speed northbound from the river and a pursuit started.

Torrez eventually pulled over and attempted to flee the scene but was arrested after a short foot pursuit, the complaint stated.

When authorities searched the expedition they found 49 bundles of marijuana, weighing 447 pounds. Torrez confessed to authorities he was paid $4,000 to transport the marijuana.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Torrez to five years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.