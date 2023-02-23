EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury sentenced a McAllen man to prison for killing another man during a robbery.

Mario Enriquez Powell was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for the murder of 26-year-old Marquis Devon Holiday of Edinburg.

At 1 a.m. July 29, 2017, investigators detained two suspects after a fatal shooting on the 1000 block of Tori Lane, which is off of South Sugar Road, according to then Assistant Police Chief Oscar Trevino.

Authorities said Holiday was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

As part of his jail sentence, Powel was given credit for the five and a half years he’s been jailed.