BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Eduardo Saldivar-Lopez, 41, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a release by Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Saldivar-Lopez was accused of sexually fondling a child in multiple acts in a period greater than 30 days.

“All child abuse is heinous, thankfully Saldivar-Lopez was identified, arrested, and prosecuted before he could escalate his behavior to further traumatize and violate his victim and/or other children,” said Saenz in the release.

Saldivar-Lopez is not eligible for parole, and will serve his sentence until May 2047, the release stated.