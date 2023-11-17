CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to prison Thursday for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl.

Robert Molina (Cameron County District Attorney’s Office)

Robert Molina pleaded guilty before Judge Janet L. Leal in the 103 District Court to a charge of sexual abuse of a child continuous. Molina was sentenced to 20 years in prison, a news release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz stated.

“All child abuse is heinous, thankfully Molina was identified, arrested, and prosecuted before he

could escalate his behavior to further traumatize and violate other children,” Saenz said.

According to the release, the abuse started when the girl was 6 years old, and continued until an outcry was made when she was 8 years old.

As part of his sentencing, Molina will also have to register as a sex offender.