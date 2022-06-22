HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he plead guilty to a fatal drunk driving crash that killed a woman on Halloween in 2020.

Jorge Jesus Gonzalez Hernandez was sentenced to 12 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter, court records show.

Gonzalez Hernandez was charged with intoxication manslaughter for a crash on Oct. 31, 2020, on Ware Road in McAllen.

He collided with another vehicle that was driven by a 48-year-old woman identified as Guadalupe Macias. Macias died shortly after from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Police said that Gonzalez Hernandez’ eyes were “bloodshot” and he smelled like alcohol. He was transported to a hospital for treatment before being arrested on Nov. 13, 2020.

In August 2021, he plead non-guilty to the charge, before entering the plea bargain on Wednesday.