Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for intent to distribute methamphetamine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said a 68-year-old Mexican man has been sentenced to prison after trying to cross the border with over 135 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the news release Benjamin Garcia-Alcantar of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, pleaded guilty Oct. 22, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. handed him a 10-year sentence to be immediately followed by four years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court noted Garcia-Alcantar’s age and lack of criminal history.

On May 16, 2020, Garcia-Alcantar had attempted to make entry into the United States via the Veteran’s International Bridge driving a 2007 GMC Sierra, said the news release.

Garcia-Alantar claimed he had a business called “Good Been-Second-hand articles” and was bringing in an 8-foot medieval knight armor statue for resale. He added that he had been selling the medieval knights in Mission.

At secondary inspection, law enforcement found 24 bundles enclosed in metal containers. They had been welded into the interior of the vehicle’s tires.

The bundles held 137 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $1.8 million, said the news release.

Garcia-Alcantar will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.