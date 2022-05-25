BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison for smuggling cocaine.

Jose Antonio Garcia, 56, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison, according to a release by the U.S Department of Justice.

On Dec. 21, Garcia was driving a white 20212 Freightliner semi-truck at a Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, the release stated. He was referred for a secondary inspection where officers found nine bundles in an empty box of Huggies diapers underneath a seat in the truck.

The bundles contained 8.872 kilograms of cocaine, worth approximately $443,600.

According to the release, Garcia had a criminal history consisting of nine burglaries, five thefts, eight drug/alcohol-related crimes and a human smuggling attempt in 2014.