ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced after law enforcement intercepted a call, leading to discovery of 52 pounds of meth, records show.

David Luis Aubry Jr. was sentenced to 87 months in prison Tuesday on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, according to federal records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated that at 8 a.m. July 30, 2019, special agents with the DEA and Texas Department of Safety CID began surveillance at the 540 block of 6 1/2 Street in Alamo. The residence was identified as belonging to Cesar Alexis Herrera-Flores, according to federal authorities in the criminal complaint.

Agents intercepted voice calls between Herrera and an unknown male, who were planning to meet at an Applebee’s in McAllen, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, agents watched Herrera leave the residence and deliver two “narcotic-laden speaker boxes” to Aubry, who was driving a red Ford F-150, at the parking lot of the Applebee’s.

Authorities began “mobile surveillance” on the truck, which eventually parked on the side of the road and activated its hazard lights. A DPS trooper conducted a search on the vehicle and found the two speaker boxes which held 48 clear packages of methamphetamine, documents stated.

The complaint stated that Aubry denied knowing he was transporting the meth, and that he believed he was set up.

As part of his sentencing, Aubry was ordered to three years of supervised release with a special condition of an outpatient drug treatment program, records show.