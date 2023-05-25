HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A sentence was handed down for a man who was drunk when he slammed his car into apartment building and killed a 16-year-old.

The families of both the 16-year-old victim and then 12-year-old who suffered a broken wrist were in a courtroom with the driver, Jesus Cruz.

The state called witnesses from the Pharr Police Department as well as the victim’s brother and mother.

Cruz showed little emotion except for a certain point when a body cam video showed him that June 2021 night– bearded and heavily intoxicated.

He pleaded guilty to driving intoxicated and crashing into a Pharr apartment building — into a room where the two teens slept.

Aida Rios, mother of 16-year-old Jaston Rios, told the courtroom why she did not say goodnight to her son the night he lost his life.

“Supposedly the next day, they were going to get up. But he didn’t do it. I couldn’t say ‘farewell,'” Rios said.

Cruz was charged for one count of DWI with death and DWI with serious bodily injury. The state sentenced him to 20 years in prison.