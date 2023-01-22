BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering was sentenced to prison.

Hector Ruiz, 30, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Jan. 18 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a news release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In June 2019, Homeland Security in Brownsville seized five commercial truck batteries that contained heroin, the release states.

During the investigation, agents in Brownsville and Virginia determined the heroin was intended for a Mexican national living in Richmond, according to ICE.

“Ruiz directed shipments of 20 to 30 kilograms of heroin a week into the Richmond area while playing a key role ion the drug conspiracy,” ICE said in the release. “He was the intended recipient of a shipment of heroin discovered by HSI Brownsville.”

Ruiz was arrested by agents during a traffic stop as well as a search of his home and agents learned he was person coordinating the heroin shipment, the release said.

“Further investigation revealed that Ruiz was supplying narcotics to a known drug kingpin in Henrico and laundering proceeds through businesses he established in Mexico for a known drug trafficking organization,” ICE said.

After the seizure in 2019, Ruiz fled to Mexico before returning to Chicago on June 2021, according to the release. In March 2022, Ruiz relocated to Houston and was later arrested by federal agents in that city.

“HSI Richmond obtained a federal criminal complaint against Ruiz and arrested him without incident in Houston with the assistance of HSI Houston,” ICE said.

In April 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Ruiz with conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and money laundering charges. In June of last year he plead guilty to the charges.