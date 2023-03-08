BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican citizen was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after attempting to smuggle a child into the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Miguel Angel Ceballos-Acuna, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted smuggling resulting in the death of one child.

On March 22, 2022, authorities responded to reports of suspected smuggling near the border fence on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Brownsville.

Documents allege two people crossed the border fence and got into a white SUV. The SUV was reported to run multiple red lights during a high-speed pursuit.

The vehicle continued traveling at a high speed and crashed into a utility pole, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a 14-year-old Mexican citizen, the news release stated.

Ceballos-Acuna admitted he and another individual drove the white SUV that day to pick up an immigrant who illegally entered the United States. As part of a plea agreement, Ceballos-Acuna faces up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

He will remain in custody pending his hearing on May 31.