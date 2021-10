HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison after shooting a migrant.

Jorge Estrada Torres, 34, was overseeing a group of noncitizens in a house in Quemado, Texas when the shooting happened.

The events happened in Oct. 2019, where Torres shot a Honduran man in the abdomen, the man had emergency surgery and survived. The man plead guilty to the charge on June 1.

Torres was sentenced to 235 months in prison with a three-year supervised release.