CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of committing indecent exposure and sexual contact with a child on separate occasions from 2008 to 2013 has been sentenced for three of the charges.

On Thursday, March 10, a Cameron County judge ordered Steven Kearl King, 41, to spend 180 days in county jail after he pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent exposure to a child. King will also be forced to register as a sex offender for 10 years, pay a $1200 fine, and serve 10 years of probation.

In exchange for King pleading guilty to the indecent exposure charges, which are third-degree felonies, State of Texas prosecutors dismissed four counts of indecent sexual contact with a child, which are second-degree felonies.

According to court records, King was accused of committing the crimes with the same child in Cameron County in September and October 2008, September 2009, September 2010, September 2011, and September 2013.

King was indicted for the charges in September 2021 in the 445th District Court in Cameron County.

A trial was scheduled for King on March 21, however, with King pleading guilty this trial will not take place.

Upon King’s release from Cameron County jail, his probation will be transferred to Rutherford County, Tennessee where he resides.