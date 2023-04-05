MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man was sentenced to prison in connection to the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl.

Marco Antonio Reyes Chairez was sentenced to 50 years in state jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charge, the Hidalgo County Clerk Office told ValleyCentral.

Chairez was arrested on charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years old and one count of murder in connection to the 2021 killing.

On Feb. 23, 2021, deputies responded to South Mile 6 on La Homa Road and then east of Valencia Avenue in rural Mission.

When they arrived authorities found the child dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the head.

“The child was … on the bed watching television when she was struck by gunfire. We believe the projectile went through two walls,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said during a press conference two days after the shooting. “It struck her in the head, she died instantly.”

At the time, Guerra said they suspected the motive to be a dispute with neighbors or somebody in the neighborhood.

Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez (Hidalgo County Records) William Garcia (Hidalgo County Records) Daniel Guzman Flores (Hidalgo County Records)

Investigators met with the victim’s parents and neighbors who helped identify three vehicles that drove by the house shooting, according to previous ValleyCentral reports.

Deputies additionally arrested Daniel Guzman Flores, William Garcia and Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez on charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years old and one count of murder.

While being questioned, Flores admitted to helping Chairez in the shooting. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest and he was found hiding in the attic of a relatives house, the previous reports stated.

“They are cowards, and because it was an innocent 6-year-old child involved, all members of my staff, especially our special major crimes unit, we are going to work tirelessly until we bring all these suspects that are involved in this case to justice,” Guerra said in 2021.

Chairez’s sentence came after signing a plea agreement Tuesday.