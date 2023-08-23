MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was sentenced for a drunk driving crash that left a mother dead and family injured, records show.

Jose Martin Vela was sentenced Monday to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Irene Ascencio.

On Jan. 16, an officer responded to the 1000 block of E. Solar Drive after receiving a call of suspicious activity. There, the officer saw a 2004 GMC Yukon travelling at a high rate of speed. According to the officer, the Yukon ran a red light on Mayberry Street, colliding with a 2015 silver Ford Explorer.

The Ford contained five family members: a husband and wife and three of their children. The wife was identified as Ascencio.

(Photo: Ashley Itzel Chavez)

Oscar Trevino, Ascencio’s husband, and the three children were hospitalized as a result.

ValleyCentral spoke with Ashley Chavez, a niece of the family, in January after the crash.

“It’s shocking,” said Ashley Chavez. “You see it on the news every day. You see that it happens to other people, but you don’t expect it to happen to your own family.”

Police said that Vela fled the scene of the accident before being found five hours later displaying signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody after being medically released, and his bond was set at $1.7 million.

As part of a plea agreement, three additional counts of intoxication assault, four counts of accident involving injury and one count of accident involving death were “unadjudicated.” He was given a jail credit of 218 days.