McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced Thursday after dropping off cocaine to a DEA informant at a McAllen car wash, documents show.

Roberto Farias Cavazos was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance.

On Sept. 26, 2022, special agents with the DEA in McAllen received information from a “confidential source” that they would be picking up a load of drugs the following morning, a criminal complaint stated.

The next morning, the source received a phone call from a man with the nickname “Gordo,” and they planned to meet at a restaurant in McAllen to transfer the drugs. Gordo would later be identified as Cavazos.

Agents established surveillance near the restaurant in anticipation of the transaction. Agents then saw a vehicle registered to Cavazos.

The source met with Cavazos at a carwash next door to the restaurant where he provided the source with five bricks of cocaine. The bricks weighed a total of 13.2 pounds.

An arrest warrant for Cavazos was issued, and he was taken into custody on Jan. 27, 2023 in Mission.

A second count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.