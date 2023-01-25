CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of crashing into a constable who was conducting a traffic stop was sentenced to state jail.

Francisco Delarosa was sentenced to 10 years in state jail after pleading guilty to charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer and driving while intoxicated third or more, according to Cameron County records.

He received 10-year sentences for both charges, which will run concurrently, records indicate.

According to an indictment, on Dec. 10, 2019, Delarosa was driving while intoxicated and crashed into a constable’s vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop on another vehicle.

The indictment also accused Delarosa of leaving the scene of the accident without providing his name or rendering aid.

Records show that an additional count of accident involving serious bodily injury and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury were dismissed.

As part of his sentencing, Delarosa was given 310 days of credit for each count, records show.