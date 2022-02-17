HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been sentenced for engaging in a robbery that nearly led to the murder of a woman in Mission in 1994.

On Wednesday, David Mendez Chavez, 48, was sentenced to 12 years in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for an attempted capital murder charge relating to a July 1994 robbery incident.

According to court documents, Mendez Chavez shot a woman on July 27, 1994 while he was robbing her property in Mission. Police arrested Mendez Chavez the next day and he was charged with attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Mendez Chavez posted bond in August 1994 and was released from jail. He failed to show up for subsequent court dates for the case in 1994 and was assumed on the run from the law.

It took more than 20 years, but Mendez Chavez was finally arrested in September 2015 by Edinburg police for marijuana possession and for providing false information to officers. At the time of this arrest, his address was listed in Garden Grove, California.

Mendez Chavez faced a bond total of $2 million for all of his charges but his attorneys got the total lowered to a $500 thousand bond by 2018.

The case stretched all the way to 2022 where Mendez Chavez finally made a plea deal and was given a prison sentence.