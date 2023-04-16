McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A U.S. citizen residing in Monterrey was sentenced to federal prison after smuggling cocaine and meth in a box of candy, authorities announced.

Nestor Alan Garcia was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday after smuggling four pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of methamphetamine, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

According to the release, on May 13, 2022, Garcia attempted to enter the Hidalgo Port of Entry in a taxi.

“He claimed he was going to a party in McAllen and had a box of ‘pulparindo’ candy, puppies and various meat products,” the release stated.

A secondary inspection revealed that the drugs were hidden inside the box of candy. Authorities stated that Garcia claimed he did not know the drugs had been placed in the box.

“He coordinated the smuggling of the narcotics with his mother for days ahead of the smuggling event,” the release stated.

The release goes on to say that the defense attempted to convince the jury that he was simply doing a favor for his mother, but he was instead found guilty on all six counts.

As part of his sentence, Garcia was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.