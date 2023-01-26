MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was sentenced Wednesday after a deadly 2021 shooting at a drive-thru in Mission.

Juan Jose Treviño, was ordered to serve 35 years in state jail on a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County records.

On Friday, Oct. 29, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at El Paraiso Drive-Thru at 6 Mile Line Road and La Homa Road in rural Mission. Upon arrival, deputies located a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Treviño was arrested two days later on a charge of attempted murder, authorities said.

The victim of the shooting, identified as Wendy Acosta Escobedo, was removed from life support and pronounced dead Nov. 9, 2021, the sheriff’s office stated. After her death, the charge of attempted murder was upgraded to murder.

Records show that Treviño was given a jail credit of 452 days as part of his sentence.