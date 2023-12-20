EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced after agreeing to sell fentanyl to an undercover DEA agent.

Jose Luis Lerma was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a half in federal prison on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, records show.

A criminal complaint stated that on Jan. 28, 2021 an undercover DEA agent received a phone call from an “unindicted co-conspirator” attempting to sell half a kilogram of fentanyl.

The co-conspirator did not know the agent was undercover.

A confidential source, under the direction of the DEA, provided two samples of fentanyl from two men in a blue, 2007 Chevy truck at a Costco in Pharr. One of the men was later identified as Jose Luis Lerma.

The next day, the co-conspirator agreed to sell the remaining fentanyl to the undercover agent for $13,000. At 5:35 p.m., Pharr police conducted a traffic stop on the same 2007 Chevy truck, but released the vehicle after they did not detect the presence of drugs inside.

The driver was identified as Jose Luis Lerma and the passenger was identified as Erik Roman Lerma.

Following the release of the truck, the co-conspirator called the undercover agent to discuss a new location for the drug transaction. They agreed to meet at the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Edinburg.

At 8 p.m., authorities saw Jose Luis Lerma and Erik Roman Lerma drive into the parking lot in the truck. The truck approached the undercover agent at the side of the store, and he positively identified the two men.

Authorities surrounded the men and displayed lights and sirens, causing Erik to run from the truck and throw a package under a nearby vehicle before being apprehended.

Jose Luis was apprehended without incident in the driver seat of the truck.

The package that Erik had thrown was recovered, and contained 1.2 pounds of fentanyl. The two men were interviewed by special agents, and Jose Luis said he was paid $1,000 to transport the drugs.

Erik said he had no knowledge of the arrangements that Jose Luis made to transport or deliver any of the drugs.

The charges against Erik were dismissed on Feb. 23, 2021, records show.

As part of Jose Luis’ sentence, he was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.