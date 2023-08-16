HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was previously removed from the United States was sent to federal prison after trafficking narcotics in Harlingen, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Pedro Castillo-Lopez, 40, will serve eight years in federal prison in connection to trafficking meth inside several car batteries.

Lopez was arrested in 2021 when law enforcement observed him in the parking lot of a hardware store transferring two car batteries from his car to another.

Authorities confiscated the two batteries by breaking them open in which both tested positive for heroin and meth.

Analysis of the car batteries later confirmed both drugs.

Lopez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 31 pounds of meth on March 9.

“Castillo-Lopez had been previously removed from the country and did not have lawful presence in the United States,” Alamdar S. Hamdani, U.S. Attorney with the Southern District of Texas said.

Lopez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The court noted Lopez will now have a felony conviction and could spend the rest of his life in prison if he commits another felony or drug crime.