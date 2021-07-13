Man sent to federal prison for smuggling meth into US

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery sent a 53-year-old man to federal prison for smuggling meth into the U.S., according to a press release.

Fernando Ramirez is a U.S. citizen who was living in Tamaulipas, Mexico at the time of the arrest.

In December 2020, Ramirez attempted to enter the U.S. via the Hidalgo point of entry, however, he was sent for a second inspection.

Ramirez told agents that he was on his way to work from his home in Tamaulipas.

Upon the second inspection, K-9 agents inspected the gas tank of the vehicle and alerted agents. Agents seized 44 packages of meth.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $126,500 and weighed around 50 pounds, according to the press release.

Ramirez eventually admitted that he would be paid $500 to smuggle the drugs into the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered Ramirez to serve a 70-month sentence, followed by a four-year supervised release.

At the hearing, the court was presented with evidence that this was not Ramirez’s first time smuggling drugs into the U.S.

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Colton Turner prosecuted the case.