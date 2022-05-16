BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for sending a nude photo of himself to a 13-year-old girl through Snapchat.

Luis M. De La Rosa, 42, was arrested for distribution of harmful material to a minor on Sunday, according to a release from Brownsville PD.

De La Rosa is accused of sending the nude photograph of himself on Oct. 14, 2020.

According to the release, De La Rosa sent the photos through Snapchat “in hopes they would be deleted.” A screenshot was taken and police were notified. The Brownsville PD Sex Crimes Unit led the investigation.

Officers responded to the Brownsville and Mexico Bridge for a man who was in custody. He was detained at the bridge in reference to the warrant for the incident.

De La Rosa was arraigned on May 16 and received a $5,000 bond.