DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was found guilty for continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Juan Carlos Gomez, 33, was convicted on Thursday, Feb. 23, by a jury on five counts of sexual abuse of a child, according to the Hidalgo County Public Affairs Office.

Auxiliary Court Judge Linda Yanez sentenced Gomez to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division on Monday.

The sentences will run concurrently, according to the news release.

The offenses included: