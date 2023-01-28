LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested after allegedly pushing a deputy and attempted to escape from custody, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brayen Fernandez, 24, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and escape from custody, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

A Deputy noticed a black Ford Taurus driving “erratically” against traffic on FM 1575 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of FM 1575 and Cactus Road, the release states.

The driver refused and drove westbound on Cactus Road causing a pursuit to initiate, the release said. During the pursuit, the driver lowered the window and made hand gestures at the sheriff, according to the release.

“After a small pursuit, the driver came to a stop on a residence in Cielo Street and contact was made by the deputy,” Garza said in the release.

While the sheriff made contact with the driver, the driver was identified as Fernandez and was highly uncooperative, the release states.

Fernandez proceeded to yell at the deputy stating he did not stop because he did not know the reason why he was getting pulled over, according to Cameron County Sheriffs.

“A second deputy arrived on scene and detained Fernandez who was still highly uncooperative with the deputies,” Garza said.

A sheriff attempted to place Fernandez inside the unit, but managed to push off the sheriff and run off on foot causing a foot pursuit to follow, deputies said. After the foot pursuit, deputies detained Fernandez, the release stated.

Additionally, deputies searched Fernandez’s vehicle and found a white powdery substance, which tested positive for crack cocaine, as well as clear plastic bags allegedly used to package narcotics, Cameron County Sheriffs stated.

Fernandez was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.