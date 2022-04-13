BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for assault twice within four days.

Zachary Taylor Whiting, 37, was arrested for criminal trespass and assault on April 9 and on April 12, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

On April 9, Whiting was at the Dive Bar located at the 600 block of Springmart Blvd when management told him he was no longer welcomed at the establishment, the release stated.

Security advised him to leave, and Whiting refused, police said. He then returned moments later and punched one of the security personnel. Officers arrived and Whiting was detained on the ground.

At 1:30 p.m. on April 12, Whiting was at the Tropical Smoothie located at 3230 Pablo Kisel Blvd. Police said that Whiting was looking for a female employee of the store.

Whiting was told that he was not welcomed at the store because on April 7 he entered the store through the back door in an effort to make contact with the female employee.

The manager of the store told him to leave, and Whiting began punching the manager and assistant manager, the release stated.

Officers arrived and Whiting was taken into custody.

Whiting was arraigned on charges of assault and criminal trespass for the incident on April 9, and two counts of assault and one count of criminal trespass for the incident on April 13.

Brownsville PD told ValleyCentral that they have made contact with the female victim and scheduled an interview to see whether a stalking charge will be added.

Whiting received bonds totaling $13,000.