BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for four arrest warrants was taken into custody on Friday, deputies said.

Arturo Contreras, 20, was wanted on charges of obstruction/retaliation, continuous violence against the family, terroristic threat/family violence and assault family violence, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a call at the 1700 block of North Vermillion Avenue in reference of a family disturbance, the release stated.

Upon arrival, a woman told deputies she was assaulted by Contreras, deputies said. The woman told deputies, Contreras called and asked her for $20 dollars, but the woman responded she did not have money, deputies stated.

According to the release, Contreras arrived at the residence moments later, flashed a pallet gun before shooting the tail light off a parked truck, kicked the front door and punched the woman on the left side of her head.

“A family member who saw the commotion, pulled Contreras off the victim and a physical altercation ensued,” Garza said in the release. “Before fleeing the scene, Contreras pushed the family member off of him.”

Hours after the incident, Contreras returned to the residency with a pair of plyers to threaten the woman for calling the sheriff’s office, the release stated.

After gathering enough evidence, deputies were able to obtain four arrest warrants on Contreras, according to the release.

On Friday, deputies arrested Contreras and was booked to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

Deputies discovered Contreras had another arrest warrant from Laguna Vista on charges of violation of emergency protection order, the release stated.