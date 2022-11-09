BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after threatening a man and a woman with a machete, police said.

Mark Anthony Vasquez, 20, was taken into custody Nov. 8 at the 6700 block of Pino Azul on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Brownsville police.

A woman driving a red four-door vehicle almost hit Vasquez’s tan truck while pulling out a parking spot, police said. Vasquez followed the woman, who then feared for her safety as she made several turns before arriving at the 3400 W. Alton Gloor, where her father-in-law was, police said.

When Vasquez pulled up in his truck at the location, the woman’s father-in-law tried to diffuse the situation by explaining that “it was an accident and there was no damage to any vehicle,” police said.

However, Vasquez threatened the man, pulled out a machete from his truck and started swinging the machete at the man, police alleged.

“The male victim kept talking to Vasquez and told him to put the machete down,” police said. “Vasquez’s female passenger then grabbed Vasquez and [they] left the location.”

On Monday, a warrant was issued for Vasquez’s arrest after police were able to locate him through the license plate that was provided.

Vasquez was arrested Tuesday and his arraignment was held Wednesday, when his bond was set at $50,000, according to police.