BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after attempting to enter the Cameron County Courthouse with marijuana and cocaine on his person, authorities said.

Rolando Martinez, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said Friday.

During the routine inspection at the entrance of the courthouse, deputies asked Martinez to empty his pockets before entering. Martinez pulled a marijuana joint inside a cigarette box out of his pocket and placed it down for inspection, the sheriff’s office stated.

At that time, Martinez was detained, officials said.

As deputies inspected the cigarette box more clearly, they found two small white rocks that resembled crack cocaine, the sheriff said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies also found a small glass bottle with 8 grams of crack cocaine in Martinez’s waistband.

He was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. His bond was set at $20,000, records show.