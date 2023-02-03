BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man pulled over for a faulty brake light was transporting eight bundles of cocaine, authorities say.

Diego Armando Moreno Flores was arrested on charges of knowing and willingly possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

Moreno Flores was pulled over Thursday afternoon when Brownsville police noticed he was driving with a non-functional brake light, the complaint stated.

He came to a stop at the intersection of La Carreta and Alton Gloor and was unable to provide proof of insurance.

Due to the violations, the vehicle was towed. While conducting an inventory on the 2008 red Dodge Caravan police say they found eight bundles of cocaine in the backseat that weighed more than 19 pounds.

According to the complaint, Moreno Flores admitted to authorities that he knew he was transporting the drugs and was going to receive payment for delivering the drugs.