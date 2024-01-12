BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was pulled from the wreckage of a car that caught fire Friday evening in Brownsville.

Photo Courtesy: Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said a truck hit a barrier near the Carmen Avenue exit, hit a light pole, rolled over and then caught fire off the frontage road.

The single occupant of the truck was pulled out from the wreckage by bystanders. Sheldon said fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

EMS transported the driver to a local hospital, but authorities were not able to provide an update on his condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.