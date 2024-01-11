MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Mission woman has pleaded not guilty.

Reynaldo Mercado is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. At an arraignment Wednesday in the 92nd district court, Mercado entered a plea of not guilty.

Reynaldo Mercado (Hidalgo County Jail)

Mercado, 33, along with 24-year-old Kristian Valenzuela were arrested in connection to the death of Editza Gomez, whose body was found hidden in Mercado’s attic.

A probable cause affidavit stated that police had received tips and statements that suggested Gomez had not left the residence, which was located at the 1000 block of Miller Street in Mission.

Editza Gomez Mission PD

“An aerial surveillance of the residence was conducted which shows a lot of ground disturbance and digging,” the affidavit stated.

Additionally, the affidavit stated that police received tips that Mercado had access to chained-up doors and compartments on the property.

On Aug. 31, authorities executed a search warrant on the property. Cadaver canines with the U.S. Border Patrol located a nonresponsive body in a concealed compartment between the attic wall of the living room and the wall of the kitchen, the affidavit stated.

While the search was being conducted, Valenzuela voluntarily went to the Mission Police Department, where he told investigators that he saw Mercado fighting with Gomez on Aug. 19.

Kristian Valenzuela (Hidalgo County Jail records)

He told police he went to take a shower and quickly came out after hearing a single gunshot. He then heard two more.

Valezuela continued, stating that he saw Gomez dying in the kitchen and Mercado threatened him with a firearm to help conceal Gomez’s body, which they did by wrapping her in several layers of trash bags and putting her in the compartment, the document stated.

He told investigators he saw Mercado cleaning the home to get rid of evidence, including burning the DVR and cleaning products in a BBQ pit.

Police said that Gomez was shot in the head. Mercado is reported to have been Gomez’s boyfriend.

Reynaldo Mercado and Kristian Valenzuela Jr. (Photo by: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

The two men were taken into custody on charges of murder and tampering with evidence and their bonds were set at $3.5 million.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Mercado on April 8 and Valenzuela’s is scheduled for Feb. 12.