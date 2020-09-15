Man pleads not guilty in connection of murder of Weslaco doctor

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A 20-year-old accused of killing a Weslaco doctor pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and aggravated assault on Monday.

Luis Antonio Valenzuela and two other men are accused of killing Dr. John Dominguez on November, 2019 during an attempted robbery. ‘

John Jesus Dominguez, 59, died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision (Source: CBS 4 File)







Police arrested 32-year-old Josue Benavides Torres, 18-year-old Joel Ismael Gonzalez, along with Valenzuela.

Weslaco police arrested three men in connection to Dr. Dominguez’s death. (Source: KVEO photo)

Weslaco police teamed up with other agencies including Texas DPS, Texas Rangers, and Texas Anti-Gang Unit.

Police believe the suspects hatched a plan to kill the doctor after he visited a curandero (spiritual healer). However, police won’t say what that visit was about.

Police responded to a 911 call on 500 block of South Utah. Moments later, police responded to another call regarding a vehicle accident on the 500 block of East Business Highway 83. 59-year-old Dr. John Jesus Dominguez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Valenzuela is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial on Nov. 18.

Benavides is in federal custody and his arraignment was rescheduled from Monday to Nov. 18.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty in August to the charges and remains jailed on a $137,000 bond.