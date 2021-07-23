Man pleads guilty to smuggling over $320K of meth inside fire extinguishers

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:
shadow of jail cell

(AP)

LAREDO, Texas (KVEO) — A man who pleaded guilty to smuggling meth in fire extinguishers is facing up to life in prison, according to a press release.

The man, Jesus Gabriel Vara-Perez, 40, was arrested in Laredo on September 2020, where he had fire extinguishers containing 17 kilograms of meth.

Vara-Perez admitted that in 2016, he conspired with others to deliver fire extinguishers with meth to Atlanta, Georgia. He also admitted that he was paid $8,000 for helping transport the meth.

The drugs had a combined estimated street value of more than $320,000.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo has not determined his sentencing, however, he will face up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney José Angel Moreno is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories

More Community Stories