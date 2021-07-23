Man pleads guilty to smuggling over $320K of meth inside fire extinguishers

LAREDO, Texas (KVEO) — A man who pleaded guilty to smuggling meth in fire extinguishers is facing up to life in prison, according to a press release.

The man, Jesus Gabriel Vara-Perez, 40, was arrested in Laredo on September 2020, where he had fire extinguishers containing 17 kilograms of meth.

Vara-Perez admitted that in 2016, he conspired with others to deliver fire extinguishers with meth to Atlanta, Georgia. He also admitted that he was paid $8,000 for helping transport the meth.

The drugs had a combined estimated street value of more than $320,000.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo has not determined his sentencing, however, he will face up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney José Angel Moreno is prosecuting the case.